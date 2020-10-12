Morphée Joaillerie is Prêt-à-Briller











A very personal flower garden, with small beetles that shuttle between one petal and another. It is the subject of the new collection of the French brand Morphée Joaillerie. The collection actually has a more fashionable name: Prêt-à-Briller. As in a garden, the idea of ​​the collection is to use the jewels in a natural way, for example by grouping them in small precious bunches, or to scatter them on the body, for example with several small earrings on the same ear. The beetle, made of 9 carat blackened white gold and labradorite, thus becomes that extra touch that makes the combination more in tune with nature.



The jewels are all in 9-karat gold with the addition of diamonds or colored sapphires: blue, yellow or pink, depending on the flower represented. Morphée Joaillerie is a creation of Pamela Hastry, a designer born in Brussels (Belgium), but who lives and works in Paris. He has an international education: after the industrial design course at the University of Kingston (England), he then attended the European Institute of Design in Rome, where he discovered the subtleties of jewels, in particular through the art of drawing.

















