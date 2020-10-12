ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — October 12, 2020 at 5:00 am

Morphée Joaillerie is Prêt-à-Briller




A very personal flower garden, with small beetles that shuttle between one petal and another. It is the subject of the new collection of the French brand Morphée Joaillerie. The collection actually has a more fashionable name: Prêt-à-Briller. As in a garden, the idea of ​​the collection is to use the jewels in a natural way, for example by grouping them in small precious bunches, or to scatter them on the body, for example with several small earrings on the same ear. The beetle, made of 9 carat blackened white gold and labradorite, thus becomes that extra touch that makes the combination more in tune with nature.

Orecchino Cherry Blossoms in oro bianco 9 carati con diamanti
Orecchino Cherry Blossoms in oro bianco 9 carati con diamanti

The jewels are all in 9-karat gold with the addition of diamonds or colored sapphires: blue, yellow or pink, depending on the flower represented. Morphée Joaillerie is a creation of Pamela Hastry, a designer born in Brussels (Belgium), but who lives and works in Paris. He has an international education: after the industrial design course at the University of Kingston (England), he then attended the European Institute of Design in Rome, where he discovered the subtleties of jewels, in particular through the art of drawing.
Orecchino coleottero e orecchino in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchino coleottero e orecchino in oro bianco e diamanti

Orecchini non ti scordar di me con zaffiri blu
Orecchini non ti scordar di me con zaffiri blu
Orecchino a bottone in oro giallo 9 carati e zaffiri gialli
Orecchino a bottone in oro giallo 9 carati e zaffiri gialli
Anelo scarabeo in oro bianco annerito 9 carati e labradorite
Anelo scarabeo in oro bianco annerito 9 carati e labradorite
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati e zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati e zaffiri rosa

Anello in oro giallo 9 carati e zaffiri gialli







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *