Equita gets 39% of Demeglio

Finance focuses on jewelry. Equita Smart Capital–Eltif, a private equity fund managed by Equita Capital Sgr, enters the capital of Demeglio with a minority stake of 39.1%. The entry occurs through the subscription of a dedicated capital increase and in part with the purchase of shares from the current shareholders. The Turin-based company founded by Roberto Demeglio had already recorded a transition in recent years with the entry of a third-party company.

Demeglio specializes in jewelry with ceramic and elasticized components. After Equita’s entry, the company will continue to be managed by the current management.

Thanks to the financial resources raised through the capital increase, Demeglio will be able to accelerate the growth path started in recent years by investing in the opening of new markets, in the expansion of the product range, in the increase of production capacity, according to a press release, a phase already started with important investments that will lead to the doubling of the existing production capacity by the end of 2025, in addition to growth opportunities through external lines. A phrase that means the possibility of making acquisitions.

The entry into the capital of Demeglio is a reconfirmation of the strategy of Equita Smart Capital, which aims to invest in excellent entrepreneurial realities, whose competitive advantage is based on integrated processes, capable of guaranteeing control of the supply chain, craftsmanship and the typical uniqueness of Made in Italy. Demeglio today has more than 60 employees, a total turnover of 28 million, over 80% of which is achieved abroad, and an Ebitda of over 5 million. With this operation in the jewelry sector, we are further diversifying our investment portfolio and reaching a share of investments in private equity operations of over 60%.

Rossano Rufini, Managing Partner and Head of Private Equity at Equita



This is a project we have been working on for some time and which comes at the end of a virtuous growth path for the company in recent years. Equita’s entry will allow the start of a new phase of development that we look forward to with enthusiasm and even greater serenity given the quality and strength of the partner that supports us. Strength needed in an increasingly complex and selective market context, in which we are convinced that only companies with adequate size, organization and business vision will emerge as winners”.

Alberto Ansaldi and Luca Stefanini, CEOs of Demeglio



The operation was coordinated by Anna Paola Moroni (partner, Equita Capital Sgr) and made possible thanks to the support of the private debt fund Tenax Capital and the work of consultants Leo de Rosa, Alessandro Manico and Alessandro Manias of Russo De Rosa Associati for all legal and tax aspects of the transaction, Federico Bonelli and Marenza Vinci of EY Parthenon for business due diligence, Valeria Cinelli of EY Advisory for financial due diligence issues and Mario Pinoli of Greenwich for ESG aspects.

