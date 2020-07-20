Celine Daoust, sensitive heart of stone











Watermelon tourmalines, suns and gray diamonds: the simple but captivating design of Celine Daoust ♦ ︎

Belgian Pride, Indian sensibility, New Age spirituality: you can find the synthesis in a designer, Celine Daoust. She is part of the women born with the objective to make jewelry, of those who from childhood loved to play with the jewelry house. After she was become adult, Celine decided to go in the Indian capital of jewelry, Jaipur, to refine the experience with precious stones. The gems, according to the designer from Brussels, also contain beneficial properties that go beyond their pleasant aesthetics.

Believe it or not, the jewelry that offers Celine Daoust, with her predilection for tourmalines and processes entrusted to experts Indian craftsmen, they are interesting. The fact of having a link with India, however, does not prevent his imagination to introduce an absolutely modern, Western, Northern style. Even if you are not aware of the symbolic values ​​of the stones, you can admire the provisions that in some cases seem almost random, but are in fact dictated by a subtle sense of balance. It is more difficult, in fact, achieve symmetry and balanced volumes when using irregular forms: an art in which Celine Daous excels. Rudy Serra











