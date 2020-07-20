ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 20, 2020 at 4:20 am

Celine Daoust, sensitive heart of stone




Watermelon tourmalines, suns and gray diamonds: the simple but captivating design of Celine Daoust ♦ ︎

Belgian Pride, Indian sensibility, New Age spirituality: you can find the synthesis in a  designer, Celine Daoust. She is part of the women born with the objective to make jewelry, of those who from childhood loved to play with the jewelry house. After she was become adult, Celine decided to go in the Indian capital of jewelry, Jaipur, to refine the experience with precious stones. The gems, according to the designer from Brussels, also contain beneficial properties that go beyond their pleasant aesthetics.

Anello in oro giallo 14 carati con tormalina watermelon e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo 14 carati con tormalina watermelon e diamanti

Believe it or not, the jewelry that offers Celine Daoust, with her predilection for tourmalines and processes entrusted to experts Indian craftsmen, they are interesting. The fact of having a link with India, however, does not prevent his imagination to introduce an absolutely modern, Western, Northern style. Even if you are not aware of the symbolic values ​​of the stones, you can admire the provisions that in some cases seem almost random, but are in fact dictated by a subtle sense of balance. It is more difficult, in fact, achieve symmetry and balanced volumes when using irregular forms: an art in which Celine Daous excels. Rudy Serra

Anello in oro rosa 14 carati e tanzanite
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati e tanzanite
Bracciale in oro giallo con tormaline verdi
Bracciale in oro giallo con tormaline verdi
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti
Pendente per collana in oro giallo con tormalina viola chiaro e diamanti
Pendente per collana in oro giallo con tormalina viola chiaro e diamanti
Pendente in oro giallo con tormalina verde
Pendente in oro giallo con tormalina verde
Anello con tormalina watermelon e pavé di diamanti
Anello con tormalina watermelon e pavé di diamanti






Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *