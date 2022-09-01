









An ice necklace for pop music star Katy Perry. Or, more precisely, a recycled 925 sterling silver necklace set with diamonds and sapphires, which comes from Iceland, the land of ice, but also of volcanoes and geysers. In short, cold and hot together, as is in the spirit of the founder of the Icelandic jewelry brand Aurum and the designer Guðbjörg Kristín, together with her husband Karl Jóhann Jóhannsson. Guðbjörg designed a large necklace for Katy Perry, delivered at an event in Reykjavik, where the singer inaugurated the Norwegian Prima ship. An excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the Icelandic jewelry brand.



The necklace is part of the Drifa collection and evokes the idea of ​​snowfall, and has a design that evokes individual snowflakes, an event Icelanders know well. Each silver snowflake has unique shapes and textures, and connects to form the jewel. Guðbjörg also designed a bespoke bracelet in 925 sterling silver with yellow diamonds in the same style.













