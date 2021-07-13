bracciale, Diamanti, vetrina — July 13, 2021 at 4:30 am

Arzano, jewelry such one thousand and one night




Discovering Arzano, the favorite jewelery brand from real Arab houses. And not just ♦ ︎

Zaveri is an Indian surname, mostly based among the people of Gujarat. The word Zaveri (also called Jhaveri) means jeweler, and comes from the Arabic word Javahari. Having said this, it is no surprise that a family named Zaveri is, in fact, jewelers and then gems and pearl traders. Their company, Aarzee Jewelry, employs 350 people and has been active since 1952. In particular, the company specializes in large, complex jewelery with diamonds and precious stones.

Collier di diamanti by Arzano
Their brand is Arzano: Italian sound, but Maison’s headquarters are in Dubai. Arzano, in fact, is the preferred jeweler supplier of many Middle East real families. Maison, however, is present in the world: from the Gulf Countries, of course, to the United States, South America or Asia. In short, a great reality of jewelery. Diamonds are used in large quantities to make pieces of impact (and cost): diamonds are certified by Gia, while colored stones are purchased directly from the source and this, Arzano says, gives a price advantage. Everything is relative, though.

Collier di diamanti in stile orientale
Set di orecchini e anello con smeraldi e diamanti
Emily Ratajkowski con gioielli Arzano agli Oscar 2017
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti taglio marquise
Collana Cassiopea, Cocktail collection
Collana Cassiopea, Cocktail collection. Diamanti con tagli diversi
Orecchini Lucente collection
Orecchini Raggi, parte della Cluster collection
Orecchini della Rounds collection
Orecchini della Flow collection
