









Discovering Arzano, the favorite jewelery brand from real Arab houses.

Zaveri is an Indian surname, mostly based among the people of Gujarat. The word Zaveri (also called Jhaveri) means jeweler, and comes from the Arabic word Javahari. Having said this, it is no surprise that a family named Zaveri is, in fact, jewelers and then gems and pearl traders. Their company, Aarzee Jewelry, employs 350 people and has been active since 1952. In particular, the company specializes in large, complex jewelery with diamonds and precious stones.



Their brand is Arzano: Italian sound, but Maison’s headquarters are in Dubai. Arzano, in fact, is the preferred jeweler supplier of many Middle East real families. Maison, however, is present in the world: from the Gulf Countries, of course, to the United States, South America or Asia. In short, a great reality of jewelery. Diamonds are used in large quantities to make pieces of impact (and cost): diamonds are certified by Gia, while colored stones are purchased directly from the source and this, Arzano says, gives a price advantage. Everything is relative, though.