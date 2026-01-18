Collana Soleil Simple in oro 18 kt e diamanti
Collana Soleil Simple in oro 18 kt e diamanti

Sophie Bille Brahe’s bubbles of diamonds and pearls

Pearls and diamonds are the elements of the original design by Danish designer Sophie Bille Brahe.

Venice has inspired poets, painters, musicians. But also jewelers and designers. In the case of the Danish Sophie Bille Brahe, however, Venice was not the muse, but Murano. The island near the lagoon city is famous for its glass craft workshops. And it is precisely the artisans-artists of Murano, who work the delicate material, that Sophie Bille Brahe has decided to combine pearls and glass spheres, in an unusual and refined mix.

Anello La Grace in oro con perle
La Grace gold ring with pearls

In short, the Copenhagen designer added something more to her way of making jewelry, a passion she has cultivated since she was a child. Once grown up, she studied jewelry design at the Royal College of Art in London and trained with master jewelers in her hometown. She founded his brand in 2011. The jewels are handmade using secular jewelery techniques.

Orecchini Botticelli in oro 14kt con perle
Botticelli 14kt gold earrings with pearls

She divides his jewelry into two broad lines: pearls and diamonds. In both cases she uses that simple and intelligent design that is typical of the Nordic countries. Pearls are often used in clusters with ever-changing volumes, while diamonds are aligned with a rivière that provides movement to the composition. Simple, but effective.

Collana Jardin de Peggy in oro 14 carati e perle di acqua dolce
Jardin de Peggy necklace in 14kt gold and freshwater pearls
Sophie Bille Brahe
Sophie Bille Brahe
Orecchini Promenade Perles
Promenade Perles earrings
Anello Plateau Diamant in oro e diamanti
Plateau Diamant gold and diamond ring
Orecchini in oro e diamanti Ocean Dree
Ocean Dree gold and diamond earrings
Orecchini chandelier in oro q4 carati e perle di acqua dolce
Chandelier earrings in 14kt gold and freshwater pearls

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello della collezione Cortina
Previous Story

Antonini in Cortina

Pandora San Valentino 2026
Next Story

Pandora New Products for Valentine’s Day

Latest from Showroom