Pearls and diamonds are the elements of the original design by Danish designer Sophie Bille Brahe.

Venice has inspired poets, painters, musicians. But also jewelers and designers. In the case of the Danish Sophie Bille Brahe, however, Venice was not the muse, but Murano. The island near the lagoon city is famous for its glass craft workshops. And it is precisely the artisans-artists of Murano, who work the delicate material, that Sophie Bille Brahe has decided to combine pearls and glass spheres, in an unusual and refined mix.

In short, the Copenhagen designer added something more to her way of making jewelry, a passion she has cultivated since she was a child. Once grown up, she studied jewelry design at the Royal College of Art in London and trained with master jewelers in her hometown. She founded his brand in 2011. The jewels are handmade using secular jewelery techniques.

She divides his jewelry into two broad lines: pearls and diamonds. In both cases she uses that simple and intelligent design that is typical of the Nordic countries. Pearls are often used in clusters with ever-changing volumes, while diamonds are aligned with a rivière that provides movement to the composition. Simple, but effective.