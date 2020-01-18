The tech jewels of Fratelli Bovo











In Vicenza, Fratelli Bovo produces delicate and eclectic jewelery thanks to a sophisticated technology ♦

It is not true that the goldsmith tradition can not combine with technological innovation, as demonstrated by the company of Vicenza, Fratelli Bovo, founded in 1977 by Ivana brothers and Luciano Bovo, now led by the cousins ​​Michele, Enrico and Roberto. In an area where gold jewelry crafting is often passed down as a father to son as a secret, Fratelli Bovo decided to go to the limit of the possibilities offered by the technique: from the traditional burning, to the three-dimensional plate processing with laser cutting and assembly, by Cnc machining up to the more recent introduction of the SLM technology. Because, probably, you will never have heard of it, now we explain it.



In essence, the jewelry made with this technique are first drawn with 3D computer. Then, a special machine deposited on a work surface a thin layer of a metal powder which is then melted by a laser. Obviously the movement follows the 3D drawing. Layer by layer the jewel is dialed up to complete the drawing. But the realization of this technique also allows to realize forms hitherto impossible with the traditional investment casting techniques. The result sees it in some of these images (most of jewelry continues to be done with the usual systems).













