









A year to frame that of Gismondi 1754, a Genoese jewelery company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company recorded a double-digit trend in 2021, as can be seen from the 2021 financial statements (drawn up in accordance with the IFRS international accounting standards, that is, respecting international accounting rules). One figure summarizes the meaning of an out of the ordinary year: the value of production was 9.96 million euros, up 47% compared to the 6.79 million of the previous year, even if 2020 was a year conditioned by the pandemic.



We close the year with strong growth and with great enthusiasm we are projecting ourselves towards the objectives that will see us as protagonists in the coming months. We are facing extraordinary results, despite the fact that the context, between Covid and the international situation, was not the easiest to deal with. We are aware of the global difficulties and will continue to work with great attention, but we are equally convinced of the affirmation of the brand globally. All sales channels have performed and contributed positively to the achievement of these data and we cultivate a rational optimism that 2022 can also be characterized by growth and expansion in strategic markets where we are already present.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

The result was driven by the growth of the Wholesale channel, both at European level (+1.9 million euros compared to 2020) and in the United States (+1 million compared to 2020), but also by special sales, the “tailor-made” of the brand, which close 2021 up by 16%, with sales of almost 4 million. The only channel showing a slight decline was the Wholesale channel in the Middle East, waiting for new orders to restart at full capacity.The financial statements include a consolidated Ebitda at 31 December 2021 growing to almost 1 million euro (+ 39%), stable at 10% due to huge investments in advertising, marketing and communication, for which the relative returns are expected in 2022. L ‘last line of the income statement shows a consolidated net profit of 351,280 euros, compared to 223,252 euros in 2020.

At the balance sheet level, the consolidated net is 9.21 million, an increase compared to the 8.87 of the previous year. The company, the note specifies, enjoys an excellent financial equilibrium since its own sources are five times what the fixed capital is, just as the consolidated sources are four times what the fixed capital is.



Gismondi 1754 also adds a sore point, which concerns the difficult management forecast for 2022, marked by the substantial closure of the Russian market. Situation “made extremely difficult by the exceptional nature of the events that characterize the current context, of which the Russian-Ukrainian conflict represents a new strong element of instability at the geopolitical, economic and financial markets”. Despite this, “the excellent performance of the months of January, February and March, with strong growth compared to the first quarter of 2021, bodes well for the 2022 trend”. The company also envisages “the continuation of the expansion policy in the various channels, with particular attention to the American market, which is in great expansion, to that of the United Kingdom and to the Gulf area, which has already given the first flattering results already in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022. The opening of the new directly managed shop in Rome, inside the Regina Baglioni Hotel in Via Veneto, is also expected, following the framework agreement with the well-known hotel chain. Also with Baglioni, the opening of a new directly managed store in Milan is planned “.