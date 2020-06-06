A blue diamond to conquer Hong Kong











The great jewels are back: Christie’s organizes the first auction in Hong Kong with the physical presence of buyers for Magnificent Jewels in the post-covid 19 era. Although, in truth, the city has long been grappling with another equally hot problem, but linked to protests against the Beijing government. In any case, on 9 July the auctioneer of the British auction house will raise the hammer to allocate a large blue diamond ring, valued up to 12 million US dollars to a buyer.



Blue diamonds are particularly rare. The one put up for auction by Christie’s is described as deep blue, 12.11 carats, marquise cut, flawless internally. A second blue diamond, also marquise cut, but of 2.08 carat is also at auction: it is estimated at between 900,000 and 1.2 million dollars. A 7.02 carat fancy vivid yellow VS1 diamond ring could get up to $ 650,000.



The sale of Magnificent Jewels in Hong Kong will also include, as always, jadeite jewels, particularly appreciated on the Chinese market, as well as pieces from famous Maison. Another particularly awaited gem is a 19.53-carat Burmese star ruby ​​pendant by Edmond Chin for Etcetera, estimated at between $ 2.3 million and $ 3.5 million. Among the most anticipated jewels there are also a 6.06 carat Burmese ruby ​​ring and diamond ring, which is expected to be purchased between 800,000 and 1.2 million and a jadeite bracelet valued between $ 1.1 and 1.6 millions.

















