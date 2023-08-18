Zodiac signs for Pandora

Jewels and zodiac signs: this time it is Pandora who proposes a collection linked to astrology. These are new pieces from the Moments collection. Zodiac signs are not the only novelty presented in summer 2023 by the Danish brand: earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets with pendants made with engraved writing are added to the Moments line. The new geometric mesh introduced months ago is also used for the new jewels, which seems to have obtained a good acceptance: now it is enriched with two new finishes: yellow gold plating and 14-karat rose gold.



The charms dedicated to the zodiac are obviously centered on the symbols of the constellations, with pavé and the name of the sign engraved on the back. Two snake chain designs expand the possibilities of wearing the charms: the modular horseshoe pendant necklace and the new small modular hoop earrings, matching jewels the new friendship charms in the shape of traditional symbols of luck such as the horseshoe, the four-leaf clover and the hearts.