Which jewel is better for your tanning? The answer is easy: the turquoise. It is one of the stones used in jewelry since antiquity. But the word turquoise is more recent: it dates back to the seventeenth century and derives from the French word used for Turkish, that is to say, from Turkey, and this is because it was brought to Europe right through Turkey, from mines in the historic province of Khorasan in Persia. The turquoise color has always been used to bring out the hue of the skin darkened by the summer sun. The contrast between deep blue color and brown or beige nuances is immediately visible.



But, be careful: even if the combination of tanning and turquoise is perfect, it isn’t advisable to wear jewelry with turquoise in the sun. There is a reason: often the turquoise stone is treated to improve its color with oil, wax or plastic. The use of wax is a treatment used since antiquity. But the stones treated with oil or wax tend to “sweat” if they are exposed too much to the sun and can develop a white patina on the surface. Of course, you can always bring from the jeweler to restore the original color, but it is better if you can avoid it.



In other cases what you think is a turquoise is, instead, residual powder of the working held together by glues, resins and coloring materials: this is more likely if the jewel has cost very little. It is not true turquoise, even if it is sold as if it were real stone. Also in this case there is a greater risk of damaging the jewel with exposure to the sun or water.