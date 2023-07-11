Tiffany dress worn by Beyoncé

Tiffany & Co. from jewels to dresses. But metal. Wearing her unusual dress was Beyoncé during her performance at the Renaissance World Tour at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada. The jewel-dress is inspired by two iconic Elsa Peretti designs, Diamonds by the Yard and Mesh. The bespoke dress worn by the singer, a one-of-a-kind piece, features chains of set stones juxtaposed with mesh. The fabric is flowing and draped. The dress was handcrafted from nearly 5 meters of chain, intertwined with 300,000 loops used for both the ribbons, shoulders and hips. The packaging took about 200 hours.

Beyoncé, who has a partnership with Tiffany, recently wore a custom Tiffany T necklace, Tiffany T rings, a Picasso Studio ring, and Jean Schlumberger rings at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris, France. Vuitton is part of Lvmh, the group that bought Tiffany three years ago. The singer wore HardWear earrings and a mesh choker during her tour performance in Sunderland, England.