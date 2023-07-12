Anello con granato arancione e lapislazzuli della NIgeria su oro giallo
Anello con granato arancione e lapislazzuli della NIgeria su oro giallo

The color evolution of Andy Lif

He worked in New York, but also in Rome, where he also opened a small workshop. He is now based in Los Angeles, but goes on vacation to Greece: Andy Lifschutz, founder of the Andy Lif brand, is an American jewelry designer who loves to create unique and lively pieces. To make them he also uses the tricky plique-à-jour technique which consists of an ancient glazing procedure that dates back to the late Roman era. He has updated the technique to make rings and bracelets with brilliant colors, enriched with precious stones mounted on gold and white diamonds of VS clarity and EF color. Over time his jewels have gone from being avant-garde experiments to pieces that a wider audience can wear.

Orecchini in oro con tormalina rosa e diamanti
Gold earrings with pink tourmaline and diamonds

The Andy Lifschutz story began in Brooklyn with designer Kristin Hanson. The discovery of the world of jewelry and design then led him to the University of Portland, Oregon, with the teaching of Gunnar Adamoviks and even to the Sterling Quest School of Jewelry Design and Creation in Mexico. In short, a lot of experience. Andy Lifschutz is married to an actress and dancer, with whom he has two children.
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con granati arancio e diamanti
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con granati arancio e diamanti

Collana in oro bianco e giallo con tormalina del Congo e lapislazzuli
Collana in oro bianco e giallo con tormalina del Congo e lapislazzuli
Anello Cobra in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Cobra in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro con tormaline rosa
Orecchini in oro con tormaline rosa
Anello con tormalina rosa, turchese intagliato su oro giallo
Anello con tormalina rosa, turchese intagliato su oro giallo

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.
Previous Story

Tiffany dress worn by Beyoncé

Il rubino Estrela de Fura
Next Story

All about ruby

Latest from Showroom

Collana con ciondolo in oro 18 carati e zaffiri

Elior in pills

Elior Mordechai’s biography in a nutshell (or pills) indicates that he began his jewelry career at