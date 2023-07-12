The color evolution of Andy Lif

He worked in New York, but also in Rome, where he also opened a small workshop. He is now based in Los Angeles, but goes on vacation to Greece: Andy Lifschutz, founder of the Andy Lif brand, is an American jewelry designer who loves to create unique and lively pieces. To make them he also uses the tricky plique-à-jour technique which consists of an ancient glazing procedure that dates back to the late Roman era. He has updated the technique to make rings and bracelets with brilliant colors, enriched with precious stones mounted on gold and white diamonds of VS clarity and EF color. Over time his jewels have gone from being avant-garde experiments to pieces that a wider audience can wear.



The Andy Lifschutz story began in Brooklyn with designer Kristin Hanson. The discovery of the world of jewelry and design then led him to the University of Portland, Oregon, with the teaching of Gunnar Adamoviks and even to the Sterling Quest School of Jewelry Design and Creation in Mexico. In short, a lot of experience. Andy Lifschutz is married to an actress and dancer, with whom he has two children.