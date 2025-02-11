Bamboo, a very vigorous evergreen plant, can be from a few centimeters tall to reach considerable dimensions of 40 meters in height and 30 centimeters in diameter. And, above all, one of the most widespread and used plants in Asia, one of the most important markets for luxury jewelry. And Chaumet, the Maison that has in its DNA the creation of exceptional tiaras (also for the Empress Joséphine of France during the Napoleonic era) has chosen bamboo for its new collection of high jewelry. After all, leaves and flowers have always been a source of inspiration.



It is a set composed of ten pieces, which include a large bib necklace with a motif of bamboo shoots rendered in brilliant-cut diamonds and engraved gold, embellished with a 13.19-carat Australian black opal and a 12.91-carat tsavorite garnet. The other pieces in the collection follow the same model, such as the brooches, one of which can be transformed into a hair ornament. Of course, Chaumet also presents the jewel for which it is most famous: a tiara composed of bamboo shoots made of white gold and diamonds, with engraved gold leaves that seem to be blown by the wind. All the jewels testify to the utmost craftsmanship: each ring in the parure required 400 hours of work.

