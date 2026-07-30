The new jewelry event in Geneva has been announced for next spring.

The date for the eighth edition of Haute Jewels Geneva has been set: it will also be held in 2027 at the Hotel InterContinental in Geneva from Sunday, April 4th to Friday, April 9th. The 2026 event hosted 44 jewelry brands from 13 countries. Launched in 2019 by Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, after the demise of Baselworld and coinciding with Watches and Wonders, a fine watchmaking event, Haute Jewels Geneva has expanded from its debut four brands (in addition to Yoko London, Crivelli, Sutra, and Roberto Coin were present) to become a reference point for retailers, buyers, and the international media.



Haute Jewels Geneva was born from the belief that the world’s finest jewels deserve to be admired in an intimate and elegant setting. Each year, it’s incredibly rewarding to see our community grow while preserving the atmosphere that makes the event so distinctive. We look forward to welcoming our exhibitors, partners, and visitors back to Geneva in 2027 for another exceptional edition, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and meaningful connections that are at the heart of our industry.

Michael Hakimian, Founder of Haute Jewels Geneva and CEO of Yoko London



Building on the success of previous editions, Haute Jewels Geneva 2027 will once again offer exhibitors and visitors an opportunity to connect, conduct business, and discover exceptional craftsmanship in one of the world’s leading centers for luxury and fine jewelry. Further details, including participating brands and visitor registration procedures, will be announced in the coming months.

