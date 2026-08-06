A new collection from the jewelry brand featuring gold rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

A new Nanis collection arrives in the midst of summer: Sway, a word synonymous with move from side to side, incline, lurch, oscillate. At the heart of the new jewelry line created by founder Laura Bicego is still the Boule motif, a signature Nanis motif. But now it transforms from a sphere to a silhouette that moves with the wearer’s body. The volume opens, lightens, and becomes the protagonist of a fluid aesthetic. The jewelry is crafted from 18-karat gold, hand-engraved with the traditional millerighe burin, which contrasts with mirror-polished surfaces that multiply the reflections.

Necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are available in two complementary lines: one bolder and more sculptural, the other lighter and more essential. The chain links follow the body, while the engraved surfaces interact with the mirror-polished ones. The iconic Ciliegine earrings are also updated with the Boule, which in this mirrored version reveals its dual nature in a continuous dialogue between material and reflections. The rings feature a dynamic and enveloping construction, made of bands that chase and overlap in a play of shapes, lightness, and volume.