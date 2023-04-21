Olivia Palermo is an American actress, model and blogger. But that’s not all: she is also an ambassador of Masai project. Years ago she attended the preview screening of Red 2 in New York wearing a white Alexander Wang dress and a stunning tribal-inspired necklace. Showy, sure, but definitely effective.



But how many really know the meaning and history of Masai bijoux? Here’s what you need to know: The Masai tribe lives in Central-East Africa. It is famous for the tradition of jewelry composed of colored beads. Beadwork is part of their culture and Maasai women find time almost every day to compose necklaces or bracelets.The production of tribal jewels, in fact, is entrusted to women, even if the jewels are also worn by men. But not only for a matter of fashion: the color and type of beads worn, in fact, indicate age and social status. For example, men with a high social rank in the tribe wear more elaborate jewellery, with more colours. In addition to wearing them, tribal jewels are a source of income, since they are sold to tourists: it is difficult to resist the temptation to buy a jewel.

But if you want to give yourself a jewel, it is better to know its meaning. Maasai girls often wear a large flat disc around their neck when dancing. The movement of the disc accentuates grace, flexibility and facilitates the search for a husband. Once the male has been seduced, the women wear a very elaborate and heavy necklace on their wedding day. It’s not very advisable: it often hangs so low that it can make it difficult to even walk. Once married, a Maasai woman wears the Nborro, a long blue beaded necklace.



Even the colors, in fact, have a meaning. Often the colors relate to owned livestock, which is the Maasai’s main source of food and remains a symbol of wealth. Red, however, is considered a color associated with courage and blood. But also of cows when they are slaughtered. White, on the other hand, represents peace, purity and health. Blue is related to energy and the sky, orange to hospitality, as well as yellow. Green is associated with health and the earth. Finally, black represents the people and the struggles they have to endure.