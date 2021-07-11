









The architectural jewels of the sophisticated designer Ena Iro: bracelets inspired by ancient African, Japanese, Byzantine art …

Bracelets that are inspired by the ancient masks of the Punu tribe, in central Africa. We all agree that it is not a very used subject in jewelry. Yet the work of Ena Iro, who lives and works in Geneva, is surprising. The young designer, who was born in Gabon, started studying and designing her own jewels in 2010. But, compared to the work she does, eight years are few. The architectural complexity of her large bracelets requires months of work and, in some cases, even over a year to combine all the gold threads that make up the weft and the warp with which the jewels are made.



Her bracelets, like the rings, are large, but surprisingly also light and not difficult to wear, and a couple of years ago they surprised visitors to GemGèneve, where the designer was present. A bit like some traditional African jewels. Yet, another surprise, the designer loves to combine the arabesques of ancient mosques and African folk art with the light Japanese style. The Eshira bracelet, for example, is the result of this fusion, which also includes Byzantine architecture.