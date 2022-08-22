Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Orecchini indossati della collezione Whispers of Meroë

Satta Matturi in the kingdom of ancient Nubia

Expert in jewelry, professional in the diamond trade: Satta Matturi, British passport, founded the Maison that bears her name almost 20 years ago. But she decided to combine her experience with her commitment to enhance her African roots. It is an aspect of the great continent that is little known, commonly underestimated: the traditions of ancient cultures, combined with mineral resources ranging from gold to the most precious gems, are elements that have always been available to Western jewelers. And Satta Matturi combines European goldsmith skills with African icons.

Orecchini indossati della collezione Whispers of Meroë

An example is the Whispers of Meroë collection, the third by Matturi Fine Jewelery. These are jewels inspired by the lost Nubian kingdom of Kush and its stories of female power, resilience and opulence lost during ancient Egypt. The jewels, especially the earrings, are made of gold, layers of enamel and custom cut gems. The shapes refer to the more than 200 thin pyramids discovered in the Nubian capital of Meroë mixed with an Art-Deco style, deconstructed using linear shapes in rich 18-karat yellow and white gold. The jewels are enriched with triangular and round brilliant diamonds (of ethical origin), black onyx discs, pastel morganites, deep red rhodolites and golden pearls, which reflect the colors of the landscapes along the high Nile delta. Inside each piece of the collection is the eye of Horus, which symbolizes protection, royal power and (for those who believe in it) good health for the wearer.

Orecchini Nomoli Totem Arc in oro 18 carati, con diamanti naturali, onice
Orecchini Totem Nomoli in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti naturali, onice, quarzo fumé
Pendente in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, onice
Orecchini a bottone in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, onice
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, onice
Orecchini Bayuda in oro giallo 18 carati, morganite, smalto, pavé di diamanti
