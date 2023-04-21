Bracciale con diamanti neri, zaffiri grigi, turchesi, acquamarine, ceramica verde opaca, oro giallo 18 carati
The new Shamballa man bracelets

Śambhala is a word which, according to the tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, indicates a mythical and secret kingdom hidden in the northern part of India or the Himalayan region. But it is also the name of a Danish jewelery brand, which has chosen the Star of Shamballa as its symbol, a graphic version of a double Dorje, an ancient Buddhist symbol and artifact that inspired the founders, the two brothers Mads and Mikkel Kornerup.

Mikkel Kornerup

It may be added that the Dorje symbol is associated with myths and legendary tales and is considered the ultimate tool for capturing the ultimate source of energy: lightning. Which, according to the two Danish jewelers, is the Buddhist version of Thor’s hammer from Norse mythology. A burst of natural electricity, on the other hand, is also in line with the sustainability trend, although it’s not clear how random this is.
Shamballa’s specialty is men’s bracelets. Those of the spring-summer 2023 collection focus on shades of blue, with vivid aquamarines and turquoises, 18-karat gold and diamonds. But also in warmer nuances, such as the bracelets with diamonds, aquamarines, carnelians, guava quartz and 18-karat rose gold, with elements joined by a colored nylon thread. But in the brand’s catalog there is no shortage of more classic women’s jewels.
Bracciale con diamanti, oro rosa 18 carati, zaffiri gialli e pietra di luna color pesca

Bracciale con diamanti neri, turchesi verdi, acquamarine, ebano, ceramica verde opaca, oro bianco placcato rodio bianco 18 carati e nero
Bracciale con diamanti neri, zaffiri verdi e marroni, smeraldi, corniole, ebani chiari, oro rosa 18 carati
Bracciale con diamanti neri, oro giallo placcato rodio nero e giallo 18 carati

