Śambhala is a word which, according to the tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, indicates a mythical and secret kingdom hidden in the northern part of India or the Himalayan region. But it is also the name of a Danish jewelery brand, which has chosen the Star of Shamballa as its symbol, a graphic version of a double Dorje, an ancient Buddhist symbol and artifact that inspired the founders, the two brothers Mads and Mikkel Kornerup.



It may be added that the Dorje symbol is associated with myths and legendary tales and is considered the ultimate tool for capturing the ultimate source of energy: lightning. Which, according to the two Danish jewelers, is the Buddhist version of Thor’s hammer from Norse mythology. A burst of natural electricity, on the other hand, is also in line with the sustainability trend, although it’s not clear how random this is.Shamballa’s specialty is men’s bracelets. Those of the spring-summer 2023 collection focus on shades of blue, with vivid aquamarines and turquoises, 18-karat gold and diamonds. But also in warmer nuances, such as the bracelets with diamonds, aquamarines, carnelians, guava quartz and 18-karat rose gold, with elements joined by a colored nylon thread. But in the brand’s catalog there is no shortage of more classic women’s jewels.