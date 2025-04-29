The riddle of duties, the crazy gold rush, the prospects for the sector: these are the invisible guests who will wander among the exhibitors at Oroarezzo, the international gold and silver manufacturing show by Italian Exhibition Group scheduled for 10 to 13 May in the pavilions of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi. Suffice it to say that the Arezzo gold district boasts over 5.3 billion in sales abroad. Alongside the exhibition of jewellery and semi-finished products, the event also offers in-depth meetings on the hot topics of the sector.



Starting on May 10th with the institutional round table dedicated to Goldsmithing in the world: dynamics of a Made in Italy sector of excellence, followed by the event organized by Club degli Orafi and entitled Between markets, sustainability, tariff barriers and supply-chain: analysis and prospects for the sector in 2025, which sees together with the economists of the Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo Daniela Corsini and Sara Giusti, Daniele Gualdani, sole director of Lem Industries and Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, president of Club degli Orafi Italia and UnoAerre Industries, as well as vice president of Federorafi Confindustria with responsibility for sustainability. The Ice agency in collaboration with Yoodata, on Saturday is organizing a talk on the theme Opportunities for Made in Italy in European markets, the last stop in the production districts that saw the presentation of a research commissioned by Federorafi on the markets of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.



Ice again, on Monday 12th presents the opportunities of the Vietnamese market with the director of the Ice Office of Ho Chi Minh City Fabio De Cillis, the designer Anna Vo, Thy Nguyen of the Vietnamese company Jemmia Diamond and Nguyen Hoang Duy, founder of Tierra Diamond, another leading Vietnamese brand. Also on Monday 12th May, the Consulta Orafa of Arezzo invites Enrico Quintavalle, national manager of the Confartigianato Studies Office, to speak on Businesses and Made in Italy in goldsmithing, the challenges of the new (dis)world order.



Federpreziosi Confcommercio presents its Retail Observatory in Arezzo, with the participation of Pierluigi Ascani, president of Format Research, the opinion poll institute that manages the Observatory, the president of Federpreziosi Stefano Andreis, the deputy vice president Vincenzo Aucella, the president of Federpreziosi Florence Arezzo Elena Spanò and Simone Haddad, vice president of Federpreziosi Rome. The second edition of Precious Fashion, an event that marks the state of the art for a supply chain complementary to gold manufacturing, has as its theme Maximalism and competitiveness: opportunities and challenges for the fashion accessories supply chain. Also noteworthy is an extra-sector event, on Monday evening in Arezzo, with the opera Gianni.