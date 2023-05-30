Toji Jewelry, anello con spinello color lavanda
The nuances of Toji Jewelry

Founded in 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, and managed by Jamshed Gulmamadov, Toji Jewelry has carved out a place among the fine jewelry bonsai businesses. In other words, it offers high-end jewellery, unique pieces, with large stones, to a select public. The Asian country has for years been one of the world centers of jewelery and, in particular, for the use of precious gems. And that’s what the enigmatic Toji Jewelry does. The declared source of inspiration is, as always, the world of nature. But, in reality, it is the high jewelry itself that is the common thread. Plus the choice to focus on stones with a particular quality, which also suggests a direct link with producers and distributors operating in the Asian country.

Ring with spinel and diamonds. Copyright: Gioiellis.com

As in the case of the ring with a lavender spinel, a rather unusual shade. A particular space is reserved for rubies extracted in nearby Burma. The team includes expert cutters and polishers, who help provide the designers with the stones they need. The rest is done by the composition of the jewels.

Ring in white gold, diamonds and unheated Burmese ruby of 4.36 carats
Magic garden collection, ring with diamonds and spinel
Earrings with diamonds, rubies and pink sapphires
Earrings with diamonds, pink sapphires and tourmaline
Gold ring with yellow sapphire
Earrings with diamonds, rubellites and pink sapphires

Collana in oro brunito, diamanti e uno smeraldi di 5,2 carati
