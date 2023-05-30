Collana in oro brunito, diamanti e uno smeraldi di 5,2 carati
Collana in oro brunito, diamanti e uno smeraldi di 5,2 carati

Antonini’s novelties at Couture

Antonini presents spring novelties or, more precisely, for the Couture Show in Las Vegas. The Maison has decided to bring new pieces from its collections to the event in the capital of Nevada. These are jewels designed by the creative director Sergio Antonini which follow in the footsteps of two traditional collections of the Milanese Maison. The first concerns the Anniversary 100 line, which is enriched with a pair of sinuous gold earrings that recall the sign of infinity in view of a more than centenary milestone. The same interpretation for the pendant necklace that adds a pavé of diamonds.

Collana in oro e pavé di diamanti della collezione Anniversary 100
Necklace in gold and pavé diamonds from the Anniversary 100 collection

Among the new rings, however, they are limited editions and take up another Antonini classic: the concave surface colored with a precious stone pavé. In the specific case they are emeralds, rubies and blue sapphires. Finally, always among the one-of-a-kind pieces, there is the necklace from the Extraordinaire series with a delicious 5.2-carat emerald, mounted as a pendant on a braided burnished gold chain. Final touch: the emerald is attached via a ring set with pavé diamonds.

Orecchini in oro della collezione Anniversary 100
Gold earrings from the Anniversary 100 collection
Anello limited edition in oro e zaffiri blu
Limited edition ring in gold and blue sapphires
Anello limited edition in oro e rubini
Limited edition ring in gold and rubies
Anello limited edition in oro e smeraldi
Limited edition ring in gold and emeralds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello con zaffiro giallo di oltre 127 carati sostenuto da un gruppo di sculture in oro in stile antico, che adornano il gambo con diamanti incastonati
Previous Story

The art of fine jewelery by Chopard

Toji Jewelry, anello con spinello color lavanda
Next Story

The nuances of Toji Jewelry

Latest from vetrina