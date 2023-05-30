Antonini’s novelties at Couture

Antonini presents spring novelties or, more precisely, for the Couture Show in Las Vegas. The Maison has decided to bring new pieces from its collections to the event in the capital of Nevada. These are jewels designed by the creative director Sergio Antonini which follow in the footsteps of two traditional collections of the Milanese Maison. The first concerns the Anniversary 100 line, which is enriched with a pair of sinuous gold earrings that recall the sign of infinity in view of a more than centenary milestone. The same interpretation for the pendant necklace that adds a pavé of diamonds.

Among the new rings, however, they are limited editions and take up another Antonini classic: the concave surface colored with a precious stone pavé. In the specific case they are emeralds, rubies and blue sapphires. Finally, always among the one-of-a-kind pieces, there is the necklace from the Extraordinaire series with a delicious 5.2-carat emerald, mounted as a pendant on a braided burnished gold chain. Final touch: the emerald is attached via a ring set with pavé diamonds.