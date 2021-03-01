The Golden Globe jewels



Among the victims of the covid pandemic there are also the red carpets on which actresses and models parade at festivals and galas. But at the Golden Globe Awards 2021, awards conferred by the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the protagonists of both American and international cinema and American television, some exceptional jewels were seen, despite the digital format of this edition. In short, jewels, yes, but seen through the home connection monitors.



Gal Gadot, for example, wore a necklace from the Tiffany Blue Book Awards high jewelery collection. The jewel was handmade in yellow gold with a two-tone zoisite of more than 48 carats and diamonds. Gal Gadot completed her look with a diamond ring and earrings, also by Tiffany. From the same Maison the jewels of Anya Taylor-Joy, winner in the Best Actress category for the mini-series dedicated to chess: she wore a necklace composed of diamonds for more than 14 carats, with an elegant marquise-cut diamond, as well as earrings with diamonds over 18 carats and a diamond ring.



On the other hand, the diamonds of the British actress Olivia Colman are signed Messika, with the Love Knot earrings from the Once Upon a Time collection, associated with the Diamond Catcher ring. Also from the French Maison the jewels of the American actress Tiffany Haddish, who chose Messika jewels from the Kate Moss collection of high jewelery with Sun XL, hoop earrings, and Bohemian Chic, ring.



Diamonds, but also excellent precious stones with Harry Winston: from the American Maison were the jewels of Salma Hayek, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Kristen Wiig. Salma, presenter of the event, wore the Candy ring with a 19.07 carat rubellite surrounded by almost 14 carats of diamonds and sapphires. In addition, also by Harry Winston, chandelier diamond earrings on platinum, a 69.43 carat bracelet, a brooch-watch with emeralds, earrings.



Kaley Cuoco (best actress for television series) opted for rich diamond cluster earrings, a diamond ring. Diamonds and sapphires for another presenter, Awkwafina, with hoop earrings, and a ring with diamonds on platinum. Finally, Kristen Wiig, presenter, wore a total of 76 carats of diamonds, including an Art Deco bracelet, earrings and ring. Too bad to see them only on the screen.















