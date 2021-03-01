The colors of Capri with Grazia and Marica Vozza



From Capri, an Italian island opposite Naples frequented by celebrities, to the Hamptons and Palm Beach shops of Bergdorf Goodman and Aerin Lauder. The necklaces and ears of Grazia and Marica Vozza, twin sisters and partners in the small Capri jewelery shop, have come a long way. They are worn by Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey but, obviously, also by many other women attracted by the cheerful compositional lightness of the jewels. Which are a separate category, neither bijoux nor classic white gold and diamond contour jewels. In keeping with the atmosphere of the island, Grazia and Marica Vozza prefer turquoise, burnished silver, gilding, ebony, semi-precious stones and colored pearls.



The Maison’s first collection was born from the initiative of Grazia and Marica in 1999. A second boutique also arrived a few years ago, but in Rome, in via Margutta. Necklaces with the warm colors of the Mediterranean can now also be purchased online, but on the American site of Bergdorf Goodman. Now the couple has been joined by Carolina Di Donna, daughter of Grazia, with her own fashion line.

















