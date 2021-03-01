Argento, COLLANE, vetrina — March 1, 2021 at 4:30 am

The colors of Capri with Grazia and Marica Vozza


From Capri, an Italian island opposite Naples frequented by celebrities, to the Hamptons and Palm Beach shops of Bergdorf Goodman and Aerin Lauder. The necklaces and ears of Grazia and Marica Vozza, twin sisters and partners in the small Capri jewelery shop, have come a long way. They are worn by Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey but, obviously, also by many other women attracted by the cheerful compositional lightness of the jewels. Which are a separate category, neither bijoux nor classic white gold and diamond contour jewels. In keeping with the atmosphere of the island, Grazia and Marica Vozza prefer turquoise, burnished silver, gilding, ebony, semi-precious stones and colored pearls.

Collana con turchesi, ametiste e malachite
Collana con turchesi, ametiste e malachite

The Maison’s first collection was born from the initiative of Grazia and Marica in 1999. A second boutique also arrived a few years ago, but in Rome, in via Margutta. Necklaces with the warm colors of the Mediterranean can now also be purchased online, but on the American site of Bergdorf Goodman. Now the couple has been joined by Carolina Di Donna, daughter of Grazia, with her own fashion line.
Catena in oro giallo lucido, pendente con occhio di tigre
Catena in oro giallo lucido, pendente con occhio di tigre

Orecchini con perle d'acqua dolce naturali e colorate
Orecchini con perle d’acqua dolce naturali e colorate
Orecchini a goccia in oro
Orecchini a goccia in oro
Bracciale con madreperla bianca su castone oro
Bracciale con madreperla bianca su castone oro
catena in argento brunito, perle di acqua dolce tinte, lapislazzulo
Collana con pietre semipreziose
Collana con pietre semipreziose

Catena in argento brunito con dettaglio oro
Catena in argento brunito con dettaglio oro







