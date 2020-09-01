The exclamation point of Spreng











From Germany, the super flashy jewelry of Georg Spreng ♦

Have you ever walked with a leopard on a leash? A bit flashy, right? (And the leopard would create some anxiety in those who wear walking the dog). In any case, it is the example that the German designer Georg Spreng does to describe her jewelry: attract attention, showy, colorful, bright, and shout: look at me, I’m here. If you take a look at the designer portrait also you understand what is his concept of luxury. You must see his jewel even by those who fly on a plane.



It is easy to say that he get: if you love the jewel that illuminates the night like a beacon, there he is. Spreng was born in 1949 in Schwabisch Gmund, he studied industrial design, started the profession as a freelance designer in the design group frogdesign 1971-1982. He then decided to focus on jewelry. He has won numerous awards for design and decoration, it has works on display at the Museum of Applied Arts in Monaco and the Museum of Modern Art, NY. Giulia Netrese















