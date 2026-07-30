JGTD 2025
JGTD 2025

The Diamond and Jewelry Challenge in Dubai

The second edition of Dubai Diamond Week in the Emirates, featuring the JGTD for jewelry.

The winds of war in the Middle East aren’t stopping the precious metals business: the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the commodities exchange and free trade zone in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the return of Dubai Diamond Week. The second edition is scheduled for October 26-29, 2026. The program brings together governments, producers, manufacturers, retailers, traders, investors, and technology leaders for four days of strategic dialogue, international trade, and business engagement. Dubai Diamond Week focuses on the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC), the DMCC’s flagship event, now in its seventh year, and Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD), the Middle East’s only B2B trade show dedicated exclusively to the international jewelry industry.

La Torre Almas èun grattacielo commerciale altissimo a DubaiCaratterizzato da una particolare forma ispirata al diamante, conta 68 piani e raggiunge un'altezza di 363 metri (1.191 piedi). Funge da principale centro per il commercio di pietre preziose e materie prime della regione
Almas Tower is a supertall commercial skyscraper in Dubai. Featuring a distinctive diamond-inspired shape, it has 68 floors and reaches a height of 363 meters (1,191 feet). It serves as the region’s main trading center for precious stones and raw materials

The diamond industry faces a complex set of market dynamics, with prices falling sharply due to shifting consumer demand (many are opting for less expensive lab-grown diamonds). Dubai Diamond Week 2026 aims to be a global platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and identify new opportunities for long-term growth. In early July, the DMCC announced that Dubai’s diamond trade would reach a record $41.7 billion in 2025, driven by its gemstone ecosystem of nearly 1,400 companies through the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the world’s largest diamond bidding platform. In keeping with the theme of Dubai Diamond Week 2026, the vast majority of this trade is made up of natural diamonds. These strengths have cemented Dubai as a global meeting point for the diamond industry and the natural host of its most important international event.

Visitatori alla Jgtd
Visitors to JGTD

Based on flexibility and the ability to respond to evolving market needs, the alignment of the Dubai Diamond Conference and Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai brings together two complementary initiatives supported by DMCC and the strong commitment of Organizers Informa and IEG, along with industry-leading partners. Diamonds and precious stones are at the heart of this convergence, in a B2B market with international reach. As a leading hub for the jewelry and precious stones sector in the Middle East and beyond, with an innovative format and genuine attention to business needs, the event lays the foundation for high-quality engagement and fruitful exchange between global industry leaders and international buyers. Dubai, with its consolidated vocation as a global hub for investment, business, and long-term relationships, offers the ideal setting.
Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of Italian Exhibition Group

Marco Carniello
Marco Carniello

From October 27 to 29, the Dubai Exhibition Centre will host Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD), organized by Informa Markets and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG). It is the Middle East’s only B2B trade show dedicated exclusively to the international jewelry industry. Now in its fifth year, JGTD has established itself as the region’s leading sourcing platform for diamonds, colored gemstones, finished jewelry, jewelry technology, and advanced manufacturing equipment, attracting manufacturers, suppliers, traders, retailers, and buyers from across the global jewelry value chain.

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