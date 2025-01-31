Melanie Grant has resigned as executive director of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the international association for the definition of sustainability standards for the jewellery and watch industry. The news was announced by Dave Meleski, president and CEO of the RJC. The manager had been in the role for two years and will remain in an advisory capacity to support John Hall, who will become interim executive director. The association is yet to identify a successor to Melanie Grant, who has brought her 20 years of experience in the largest and most influential media outlets in the watch and jewellery industry to her role as executive director.

This expertise has had a positive impact on the RJC, with a global membership increase to 2,000 in this first quarter of 2025, a successful review of the COP and COC and the introduction of the new standard on lab-grown materials. The reasons for the manager’s resignation are currently unknown.