Roses are red, and diamonds as well, but very rarely. Have you ever seen a natural diamond red as a ruby? If only one in 10 thousand pieces has enough color to be classified as Fancy and if among these pink ones are considered among the rarest, a darker tone makes it outstanding. This kind of stones have almost a secondary color: it could be pink, purple or brown, the same of Edcora Red Diamond, the largest red ever classified by the Gia (5.71 carats); it’s so well kept hidden by its owners, a Hong Kong company in, that there are no public photos and even the origin is unknown.



The origins of the red color are mysterious. Gemologists have not yet managed to agree on what the origin of the color is. The most reliable thesis is that red diamonds are actually very dark pinks. During the formation of the diamond, this stone would have been subjected to a pressure so great as to alter the molecular structure: atoms out of place, compared to those of the common colorless diamonds. But, at the moment, there is debate on this hypothesis.

You will never happen to buy a red diamond, unless you are a sheikh, a Russian billionaire or a hi-tech genius from Silicon Valley. But, just in case, be careful: the red color may not be entirely natural. In fact, it could be also induced by irradiating a colorless diamond with high energy particles and then heating it at high temperatures and then putting it under pressure. In short, a trick.

Instead, about the Brazilian Moussaieff Red diamond, 5.11 carat, Trillion cut, also the value is known: it was purchased in 2002 for $ 8 million (approx. 5.4 million euros) from the jeweler from which takes its name. At third place, the Kazanjian Red, 5.05 carats and emerald cut was discovered in the mine Licthenburg in South Africa, in the past it had been mistaken for a ruby due to its blood-red color, and after it was stolen by the Nazis took several steps until you get into the hands of the President of Kazanjian Diamonds. They are so rare, that many jewelers have never seen one. Jus one is visible to everybody: De Young Red, 5.03 carats, purchased at an estate sale as a garnet, because of its deep red to brown, it’s exposed in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. Currently, the 90 percent of natural pink and red diamonds in the world come from a single source: the Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia. According to officials of Rio Tinto, the company that owns the mine, these diamonds are almost nowhere to be found: the amount of those mined in a year bigger than half a carat is so little that would be in the palm of your hand. The best pieces are sold at Pink Diamond Tender, one of the most important international auctions for this category and in 30 years, were offered only nine Fancy Red Argyle. One of these, 0.75 carats, has a hearth cut and is set on a ring with another diamond, the Argyle Celestial 0.71 carats of a deep blue gray.

The combination of the two stones with a cut so challenging makes the ring extraordinary, however, is the Argyle Phoenix Fancy Red diamond, 1.56 carat the real star: it has been sold for more than $ 2 million, the highest price for a diamond produced from the mine. But beware, their value is steadily increasing: the multinational Anglo-Australian plans to cease production by the end of this decade. Lavinia Andorno














