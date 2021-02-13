da sapere — February 13, 2021 at 5:21 pm

Diamonds, but in a color ranging from caramel to cognac. They are champagne diamonds, very fashionable. Here’s how to recognize them and how they are ranked ♦

They are a new classic, but it is “forbidden” to call them brown diamonds. Rather, better the definition of champagne or cognac: these diamonds now accompany the jewels of celebrities and trend setters. The credit (or responsibility, it depends on the point of view) goes to the Rio Tinto mining company, the world’s largest producer of this type of gems, and to its market awareness operation, since almost no one until thirty years ago he knew or, rather, used this type of stone.

Anello chevalier con diamanti champagne
Colette Jewelry, anello chevalier con diamanti champagne

Of course, the road to convincing jewelers and professionals to use stones of softer and more golden tones as an alternative to colorless diamond, the classic one. But the idea of ​​associating the hue with a fine wine, champagne, and a luxury liqueur, cognac, was successful. In addition, the increase in demand for diamonds has actually widened the market and now these stones with golden shades are one of the main choices for making designer jewelry or in any case with a very contemporary taste. So much so as to push Argyle Diamonds (Australian mine owned by Rio Tinto) to certify for colorless stones a chromatic scale from C1 to C7, similar to that drawn up by Gia (Gemological Institute of America). In short, now even colored diamonds are scientifically cataloged and their evaluation does not depend only on the discretion of the jeweler. And this is a plus for all buyers. Here is the classification of Australian diamonds.

Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti champagne
Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti champagne by Pasquale Bruni

Is it worth buying a champagne diamond jewel? While not perfectly colorless diamonds were once considered second-rate gems, now that is no longer the opinion. Of course, traditional, colorless diamonds are still valued more than champagne ones. But the overall evaluation of the jewel weighs more. A simple ring with a small champagne diamond will still be valued a little less than a matching one, but perfectly colorless. But a well-made jewel and, above all, of a well-known and established brand, will be able to maintain its value over time and, with a little luck, even re-evaluate a lot.

Bracciale in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Bracciale in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti bianchi e champagne

The quality. Be careful, however, with the choice. As mentioned, quality also counts for champagne diamonds. In short, they are not all the same. Perfect clarity, the absence or almost the absence of inclusions, in addition of course to the carat weight, are elements to be carefully evaluated before buying a jewel. In short, a jewel with champagne diamonds must be a choice, not a fallback with second quality diamonds.

La scala cromatica Argyle Diamonds
La scala cromatica Argyle Diamonds

Origin. South Africa, Siberia and Australia. The Argyle mine in the remote East Kimberley region of Western Australia is the largest source in the world.

Color. comes from the heat and pressure exerted by the depths of the earth on the crystal lattice. In practice, this mechanism causes distortions in the diamond which absorbs them giving it a brown color. A phenomenon visible inside the stone as in parallel bands. Their natural color can be changed in the laboratory to orange, yellow or pink.

Diamanti naturali nelle sfumature champagne e cognac
Diamanti naturali nelle sfumature champagne e cognac

Orecchini a forma di elmetto romano, in oro e diamanti champagne e bianchi
Orecchini a forma di elmetto romano, in oro e diamanti champagne e bianchi
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti champagne
Mary Esses, orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti champagne

Anello con diamanti champagne
Etho Maria, anello con diamanti champagne

Spilla in oro giallo e rosa con diamanti champagne, brown, zaffiri orange
Spilla in oro giallo e rosa con diamanti champagne, brown, zaffiri orange by Chopard







  1. stefania
    April 29, 2017 at 10:01 am  ·  Reply

    Buongiorno, anche io trovo che queste pietre siano bellissime, ed ho notato che adesso si vedono sempre più di frequente nelle gioiellerie montati su oro rosa.
    Consiglio a chi è amante di questi bellissimi diamanti di fare un giro sul sito di Le Vian.
    Ho visto che la tonalità spazia dal marrone scuro, al nocciola, fino ad avere un riflesso verde (si vede un pò nella vostra ultima foto) che trovo il più bello di tutti.
    Vorrei sapere appunto se quest’ultimo colore ha un suo nome….. cognac o champagne mi sembra improprio…..
    Grazie,
    Stefania

    • bobdil
      April 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm  ·  Reply

      Cara Stefania, difficile giudicare correttamente da una foto: il colore dipende dalla resa dello schermo, da chi ha editato l’immagine… Per un corretto giudizio ci vuole una perizia gemmologica, impossibile. L’articolo è ovviamente indicativo, generale. Grazie e ciao

