









Diamonds, but in a color ranging from caramel to cognac. They are champagne diamonds, very fashionable. Here’s how to recognize them and how they are ranked ♦

They are a new classic, but it is “forbidden” to call them brown diamonds. Rather, better the definition of champagne or cognac: these diamonds now accompany the jewels of celebrities and trend setters. The credit (or responsibility, it depends on the point of view) goes to the Rio Tinto mining company, the world’s largest producer of this type of gems, and to its market awareness operation, since almost no one until thirty years ago he knew or, rather, used this type of stone.

Of course, the road to convincing jewelers and professionals to use stones of softer and more golden tones as an alternative to colorless diamond, the classic one. But the idea of ​​associating the hue with a fine wine, champagne, and a luxury liqueur, cognac, was successful. In addition, the increase in demand for diamonds has actually widened the market and now these stones with golden shades are one of the main choices for making designer jewelry or in any case with a very contemporary taste. So much so as to push Argyle Diamonds (Australian mine owned by Rio Tinto) to certify for colorless stones a chromatic scale from C1 to C7, similar to that drawn up by Gia (Gemological Institute of America). In short, now even colored diamonds are scientifically cataloged and their evaluation does not depend only on the discretion of the jeweler. And this is a plus for all buyers. Here is the classification of Australian diamonds.

Is it worth buying a champagne diamond jewel? While not perfectly colorless diamonds were once considered second-rate gems, now that is no longer the opinion. Of course, traditional, colorless diamonds are still valued more than champagne ones. But the overall evaluation of the jewel weighs more. A simple ring with a small champagne diamond will still be valued a little less than a matching one, but perfectly colorless. But a well-made jewel and, above all, of a well-known and established brand, will be able to maintain its value over time and, with a little luck, even re-evaluate a lot.

The quality. Be careful, however, with the choice. As mentioned, quality also counts for champagne diamonds. In short, they are not all the same. Perfect clarity, the absence or almost the absence of inclusions, in addition of course to the carat weight, are elements to be carefully evaluated before buying a jewel. In short, a jewel with champagne diamonds must be a choice, not a fallback with second quality diamonds.



Origin. South Africa, Siberia and Australia. The Argyle mine in the remote East Kimberley region of Western Australia is the largest source in the world.

Color. comes from the heat and pressure exerted by the depths of the earth on the crystal lattice. In practice, this mechanism causes distortions in the diamond which absorbs them giving it a brown color. A phenomenon visible inside the stone as in parallel bands. Their natural color can be changed in the laboratory to orange, yellow or pink.



















