Ralf Mezger, German design











In Pforzheim, Germany, there is the Schmuckmuseum, that is the jewelry museum: not far away is Ralf Mezger, one of the many producers who flock to the German goldsmith district which has 200 years of history. The ancient traditions of the enclave of Baden-Wurttemberg were precious (it should be said) 20 years ago for the birth of the brand, which however focuses little on the tradition of the most classic jewelry, while it is more on modern, wearable, linear design . The company offers its collections with a more generally Nordic style than just German. Gold in different colors, diamonds, but above all silver and semi-precious stones make the catalog of Ralf Mezger very wide.



Ralf Mezger is a family business, which focuses on clean lines, with the use of plating such as rhodium, ruthenium and gold. Basically, the company offers good excellent products at a good price / quality ratio. In addition to Germany, the company exports to the rest of Europe, Canada and the United States, with the aim of expanding to Hong Kong and China.













