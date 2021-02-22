In the fishing net of Halibut



Halibut is the Norwegian name for a family of fish that ply the glacial waters. But it is also the name of a newborn bijoux brand, which recently opened a boutique in Bergamo (Italy). The brand icon is, in fact, that of a fish. Why an aquatic animal? For its reference to nature, perhaps, to the charm of the sea, of the North. And then because the fish have a natural, simple and functional design, two aspects that Halibut’s designer, Agar Bugini, loves.



With work experience behind him in Pomellato and Damiani, after the European Institute of Design, Agar decided to expand his profession as a designer of accessories and furnishing accessories and return to the old love, the jewel. The highlight of the small Maison are the bracelets, made with silver and natural stones, such as tiger eye or agate. There is a conspicuous variety of beads available with colors and shades and, of course, the silhouette of the fish.

















