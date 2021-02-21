Caye Joaillier’s alphabet











From the gray sky of Belgium to the sky occupied by the skyscrapers of New York. Ayesha Mehta spent her childhood among the diamonds of the family business, Elite Jewels, which is based in Antwerp, the capital of the gem trade in Europe, but makes jewels in Italy. In fact, a large community of Indian diamond traders has been operating in the Belgian city for some time. But Ayesha Mehta decided to broaden the horizon and flew to New York, where she founded her company, Caye Joaillier.



Diamonds, as it is easy to imagine, are the characteristic touch of the jewels of this young Maison. Without departing too much from the classic canons, the jewels add a pinch of extra lightness. For example, in the series of rings characterized by a mobile monogram, a letter of the alphabet that can indicate the initial of the name of the wearer. Prior to founding Caye Joaillier, Ayesha Mehta worked as managing director for Elite Jewels, shortly after finishing her studies at Regent’s University in London with a degree in Global Business Management with Design. Studies that you have now put to good use.















