It was a brand chosen by Milanese ladies who loved sober but elegant jewellery. In its second life in the Kering group, Pomellato has acquired a bit of French grandeur and has broadened its horizon to high jewellery. But to remember his roots, and also because Milan is fashionable, he dedicated a collection of jewels to the Italian city. The idea is to represent two faces of Milan, the sobriety and creativity that has enhanced the world of fashion and design, traditions, but also glass block architecture.



The new high jewelery collection is entitled The Dualism of Milan and is the result of the work of creative director Vincenzo Castaldo. The collection is divided into two parts: Milan’s Monochromatic Treasures, with 23 pieces, and Milanese Color Prism with another 28 jewels. The collection has many sources of inspiration: the work of architects such as Giò Ponti, Piero Portaluppi, Cini Boeri, of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, but also César Pelli (who is actually Argentinian), the colors of Ettore Sottsass’s Memphis design, but also those of the stylist Elio Fiorucci, of the designer Bruno Munari.



An example is the Moonstones choker necklace, which is curiously described as inspired by fog. Spoiler: in reality the fog has no longer existed in Milan for decades, but we must take the idea as a romantic homage to the past.



The small planetarium in Milan inspired the Cielo Stellato necklace, with gray sapphires, gray spinels and blue spinels. The color of creativity emerges, however, in jewels such as the Baroco necklace, with a single “c”. In this case, the lively fuchsia spinels, tanzanites and green tourmalines create the color palette. Another plastron necklace, Spinelli Di Fuoco, already indicates the choice of gems.