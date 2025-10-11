Giovanni Raspini Blue Ivy

The Blue Ivy collection in silver and blue crystals by Giovanni Raspini.

Blue like ivy. A particular variety of the climbing plant, but also the name of Giovanni Raspini’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection: Blue Ivy uses numerous round, faceted crystals in a three-tone palette that explores the various shades of blue: sea blue, intense azure, and emerald green. The allusion to ivy (Ivy) perhaps refers to the attachment that jewelry can inspire in the wearer, as the pieces in the collection feature raised five-petaled flowers.



As always with Giovanni Raspini’s jewelry, the floral-inspired silver decoration is paired with a myriad of burnished metal spheres surrounding each individual stone. The collection comprises ten pieces: a striking necklace, two pendants, a bracelet, three rings, and three earrings.

