The Maison presents its communication strategy for jewelry inspired by Venetian embroidery motifs.

After presenting the Serenissima high jewelry collection, Buccellati launches its global advertising campaign. The communication is captured through the lens of photographer Nathaniel Goldberg, known for his elegant and sophisticated style, capable of capturing the essence of his subject through images. The campaign also features Argentine designer and artist Conie Vallese, recognized for her unique artistic vision and multidisciplinary approach, who perfectly embodies the modern and artistic woman Buccellati seeks to represent.

The Serenissima collection is a tribute to the eternal allure of Venice, connecting Buccellati’s centuries-old craftsmanship with the inspiration the lagoon city offers. Each piece celebrates the delicacy of Burano lace, transforming the gold sheet into a beautiful, light texture using Renaissance engraving techniques such as Modellato, Lucido, and Rigato. The campaign features iconic portraits, photographed in black and white by Goldberg.