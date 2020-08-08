In Vicenza jewels at the Palakiss











In Vicenza in September there will be not only Voice-Vicenzaoro, but also Summer, the national jewelery show, a parallel event organized at the Palakiss. This year, due to the well-known health situation, the format was called Palakiss Physical & Digital (10-14 September) and will have regulated entrances, subject to registration on the Palakiss website. At the same time, for buyers who cannot physically participate, it will be possible to virtually enter the stands of the exhibiting companies. For the first time, a remote access mode was created on the stand.



The project, developed with the Jewelry Virtual Fair – JVF platform, will allow buyers to view the collections and the profile of the exhibiting companies. Also present was Alo Solutions, with the technology of “Alo Photo Sphere, the 360 ° rotating sphere with LED technology for the acquisition of high-resolution images and videos of the jewels.















