A super diamond for peace at Christie’s auction

In times when cannons sound instead of words, invoking peace is salutary. Even through a diamond. The Light of Peace Diamond, (estimate: $10-15 million) is a D-color, internally flawless, type IIa, pear-shaped brilliant cut diamond weighing 126.76 carats. The gem is the star of the Magnificent Jewels auction organized by Christie’s on June 7 in New York. The auction also includes jewels from private collections signed by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, Jar, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura. The complete selection will be displayed before the sale as part of Christie’s New York Luxury Week from June 2 to June 6.

The Light of Peace Diamond, which is offered without reserve, was formerly known as the Zale Light of Peace, owned by Texan jewelers Zale Corporation of Dallas. The Zales family chose this name along with a fund for peace support missions alongside philanthropic donations. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated by the current owners to the United States for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

More diamonds

In addition to the pacifist gem, the auction includes other diamonds, including a 3.10-carat fancy vivid blue diamond ring (estimate 4,200,000-5,200,000), a 50.40-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond pendant ( 700,000-1,200,000), and an elegant ring with a deep pink diamond weighing 4.01 carats (1,500,000-2,500,000). The colored gemstones are represented by a magnificent 71.27 carat Royal Blue Burmese sapphire set in a diamond pendant (3,000,000-5,000,000), a pair of Harry Winston emerald and diamond drop earrings (500,000- 700,000) and a Burmese ruby of 10.17 carats (400,000-600,000).

The sale features highlights from the collection of Adolphus Andrews, Jr. and Emily Taylor Andrews. The collection is rich in its variety, with an emphasis on color and original design, including an iconic mystery-set sapphire and diamond bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels (250,000-350,000), reflecting the ingenious setting style of the Parisian house. Also featured in the sale is a selection of jewelry formerly from the collection of Betsey Cushing Whitney, the New York philanthropist and socialite known for her exceptional style and taste in her. Offered is a Van Cleef & Arpels Ruby, Emerald and Diamond Necklace and Earrings Set, circa 1970 (400,000-600,000).

Rothschilds and Greta Garbo

Also among the jewels for sale is an impressive Art Deco Chaumet emerald and diamond necklace (2,000,000-3,000,000) of the Rothschild family, including the late Baroness Edouard de Rothschild, the late Jacqueline de Rothschild Piatigorsky and the late Jephta Drachman (née Piatigorsky). The necklace was made especially for the family in 1930 and is well documented in the Chaumet archives.

On the other hand, seven jewels by Jar that have never before appeared at auction belong to an American collector. Unpublished such as Salvador Dalí’s Étoile De Mer brooch (1,000,000-1,500,000) from an important private collection and previously from the collection of Rebekah Harkness, recently exhibited at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in 2021 and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring (50,000-70,000) and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond flower brooch (10,000-15,000) formerly from the collection of Greta Garbo.

The Christie’s auction will also include The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower. The top lot of the sale is the iconic Jarretière ruby and diamond bracelet, purchased by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels (2,500,000-4,500,000). Additional highlights include a variety of magnificent jewels, including a rare Art Deco Diamond and Multi-Gem Moonlight Rose bracelet, by Tiffany & Co (500,000-700,000), an Art Deco Diamond Bangle by Cartier (150,000–250,000) as well as an important D-color diamond ring of 20.54 carats (1,200,000–1,800,000).

