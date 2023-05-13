Tiffany on stage with Beyoncé

Beyoncé with earpiece boasting Tiffany
Beyoncé has been an artist linked to Tiffany & Co for some years. Now this bond is also strengthened on the stage of the American singer’s shows. The Maison of the Lvmh group has announced a partnership on the occasion of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Planned concerts of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (singer’s full name) are over 50 shows. The artist, who currently holds the record for a Grammy Award, will perform wearing custom-designed Tiffany & Co. jewelry. In addition to those pieces created especially for her, Beyoncé will also wear Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti jewels.

This new combination represents, explains the jewelry company, a natural evolution of the 2022 campaign of the Maison Lose Yourself ibn love, which featured Beyoncé. In the video, inspired by Studio 54 in New York, Beyoncé rocked a nocturnal vibe wearing a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace and spectacular diamond designs, including a 10-carat diamond ring and diamond-encrusted Lock bracelets.
The first ear-earring, made with 4.5 carats of white diamonds has already been unveiled at her inaugural concert on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will be worn during her tour.
