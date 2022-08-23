









More than 37 million passengers passed through the Istanbul airport in 2021. In 2022 there will be many more. The international airport has become the busiest airport in Europe and the second largest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic. It is therefore no surprise that Cartier has decided to open a super boutique right at the Istanbul airport. There is also a geopolitical reason. With the stop of business in Russia, due to the war in Ukraine, the tourism of the Moscow upper class passes through the Middle East. And it makes a stop in the main Turkish city.



Cartier then played his game. It has partnered with the duty free company to open the brand’s largest independent retail boutique. The boutique is located in a special area of ​​Istanbul airport, Luxury Watches & Jewelery Zone, together with the flagship stores of Bvlgari, Bottega Veneta, Céline, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent. The Cartier store expands to 130 square meters and has a very visible design, with a 12 meter high facade, designed with three-dimensional light elements that shine like gold. A style that should appeal to customers from the Middle East and Eastern Europe.



The store, in addition to Cartier jewelery, offers the entire range of the Maison’s products, such as watches and leather goods, perfumes and sunglasses. Together with the red color that characterizes the brand, the light marble stands out. An Icon Bar in the center showcases the most iconic pieces and lines such as Clash De Cartier and Santos, which reinterpret the classic Cartier models.