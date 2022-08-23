









Rings and bracelets inspired by the plots painted by Leonardo da Vinci in Milan. He proposes them De Re ♦ ︎

There are those who are inspired by flowers, those who design usual lucky charms, those who propose jewelery in the shape of a heart or a star. Then, there is a craft jewelery in Udine (Italy) that follows a different idea: bijoux inspired by art and science. The bijoux by Monica De Re, in fact, are reworkings of masterpieces of the past, handmade with the American processing technique that replicates the work of jewelery, using ductile materials that allow the stones to be easy set.

For example, for the 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci, the designer was inspired by the genius of the Renaissance. In particular, the plant decorations found in the Sala delle Asse of the Sforza Castle in Milan, painted by Leonardo during his stay in the Lombard city between 1497 and 1499. The collection consists of bracelets and rings that recreate the effect of bonds and knots painted in this Leonardo masterpiece.

The bijoux are made of metal alloy, both in the version with antiqued gold finish and in the one in antiqued palladium, with embedding of Swarovski stones. The ring is available in two versions, high and low. Also this is worked in metallic fusion technically rendered with flat bas-relief, where knots, leaves and blackberries are visible which, in the hand setting of the stones are rubies. The ring is also developed on three floors compressed into a minimal millimeter scale realized in the antique gold variant and siam stones or antique palladium and light sapphire stones. The low ring has a smaller size and is found in the antique gold and antique palladium versions.



In addition to Leonardo da Vinci, the designer drew inspiration from the traditions of Venice, with a series of jewels in which the icon of the Moor appears. As in the bracelet with four circles in brass bathed in 24 carat gold, with a dark brown turban with crystals. Worn on the ear by men of the sea, during the maritime republic of Venice, the icon was a good luck charm. And still like it. Or to inspire Monica De Re can also be the enigmatic drawings in the Peruvian desert of Nazca, proposed in galvanic ruthenium, antiqued palladium and gold.













