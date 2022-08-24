









From Ukraine to California, but well before the eastern country was invaded by the Russian army. Svetlana Lazar moved to San Francisco when she was only eight, then she graduated from high school and attended courses in sculpture and jewelry, to learn the goldsmith technique needed to start her own business. But she, before her, she had a lot of practice: for 11 years she worked at the counter of a jewelry retailer, with the carving and setting of stones. A hard work which, on the other hand, has endowed Svetlana with precision and awareness in her own means.

As with many other American designers with roots in distant countries, it is legitimate to ask whether Svetlana Lazar’s jewels also reflect her history and culture of origin. The answer is no. The jewels are made of 18 karat gold, with the addition of stones such as tourmaline, or opal, aquamarine or sodalite, together with small diamonds or sapphires. Some stones are set in such a way as to suggest movement across the translucent surfaces of the gems.













