Anello in oro con pietra luna rainbow e diamanti

Svetlana Lazar, Ukraine in California

From Ukraine to California, but well before the eastern country was invaded by the Russian army. Svetlana Lazar moved to San Francisco when she was only eight, then she graduated from high school and attended courses in sculpture and jewelry, to learn the goldsmith technique needed to start her own business. But she, before her, she had a lot of practice: for 11 years she worked at the counter of a jewelry retailer, with the carving and setting of stones. A hard work which, on the other hand, has endowed Svetlana with precision and awareness in her own means.

Anello in oro 18 carati con tormalina e piccoli diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati con tormalina e piccoli diamanti

As with many other American designers with roots in distant countries, it is legitimate to ask whether Svetlana Lazar’s jewels also reflect her history and culture of origin. The answer is no. The jewels are made of 18 karat gold, with the addition of stones such as tourmaline, or opal, aquamarine or sodalite, together with small diamonds or sapphires. Some stones are set in such a way as to suggest movement across the translucent surfaces of the gems.

Orecchini in oro 18 carati con sodalite a goccia, tormaline rosse e zaffiri
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con sodalite a goccia, tormaline rosse e zaffiri
Orecchini The Moth in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini The Moth in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro con pietra luna rainbow e diamanti
Anello in oro con pietra luna rainbow e diamanti
Orecchini in oro con pietra luna rainbow, zaffiri e diamanti
Orecchini in oro con pietra luna rainbow, zaffiri e diamanti
Collana in oro con pietra luna rainbow, diamanti e zaffiri
Collana in oro con pietra luna rainbow, diamanti e zaffiri
Anello con opale etiope, su oro 22 carati e argento annerito
Anello con opale etiope, su oro 22 carati e argento annerito







