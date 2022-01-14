









Do you want to wear Queen Elizabeth’s jewels? Or Kate Middleton? And maybe you want to present yourself with a bow-shaped brooch with 506 diamonds, chosen by the British Queen Victoria, in 1858. Or, again, you might like the brooch given by Princess Fedorovna and her husband Alexander III to Queen Mary, with a large diamond and a cabochon sapphire.

And how about the emerald necklace adored by Princess Diana? Not to mention earrings, tiaras and bracelets that have touched regal skins. Well, owning these regal jewels is no longer a problem. Of course, they are replicas, but they are similar to the originals, made with great care, even if in silver plated and with crystals instead of precious stones.

They could be fun for present themselves in a royal capacity in front of friends. The idea is of stagejewellery.com, a British company that supplies jewelery for theater and cinema. Through the website royalexhibitions.co.uk, the company offers the possibility of replicating any jewel, including crowns, scepters and signs of knightly orders. The most challenging pieces, such as gift wreaths, can also be rented. For the rest, the prices are absolutely within reach: for example, a brooch is around 100 pounds, while for a crown the cost goes up.













