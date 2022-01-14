news, — January 14, 2022 at 4:00 am

How to wear the jewels of the queen




Do you want to wear Queen Elizabeth’s jewels? Or Kate Middleton? And maybe you want to present yourself with a bow-shaped brooch with 506 diamonds, chosen by the British Queen Victoria, in 1858. Or, again, you might like the brooch given by Princess Fedorovna and her husband Alexander III to Queen Mary, with a large diamond and a cabochon sapphire.

Riproduzione della corona di regina madre, che ha al centro il famoso diamante Koh-i-Noor
Riproduzione della corona di regina madre, che ha al centro il famoso diamante Koh-i-Noor

And how about the emerald necklace adored by Princess Diana? Not to mention earrings, tiaras and bracelets that have touched regal skins. Well, owning these regal jewels is no longer a problem. Of course, they are replicas, but they are similar to the originals, made with great care, even if in silver plated and with crystals instead of precious stones.

RIproduzione della spilla della regina Elizabeth con diamanti e perla a goccia
Riproduzione della spilla della regina Elizabeth con diamanti e perla a goccia

They could be fun for present themselves in a royal capacity in front of friends. The idea is of stagejewellery.com, a British company that supplies jewelery for theater and cinema. Through the website royalexhibitions.co.uk, the company offers the possibility of replicating any jewel, including crowns, scepters and signs of knightly orders. The most challenging pieces, such as gift wreaths, can also be rented. For the rest, the prices are absolutely within reach: for example, a brooch is around 100 pounds, while for a crown the cost goes up.

Tiara appartenuta alla principessa Alexandra di Russia (riproduzione)
Tiara appartenuta alla principessa Alexandra di Russia (riproduzione)
Collana di perle di Camilla, duchessa di Cornovaglia (riproduzione)
Collana di perle di Camilla, duchessa di Cornovaglia (riproduzione)
Corona imperiale britannica (riproduzione)
Corona imperiale britannica (riproduzione)
Orecchini della regina Elisabetta d'Inghilterra (riproduzione)
Orecchini della regina Elisabetta d’Inghilterra (riproduzione)
Corona scozzese (riproduzione)
Corona scozzese (riproduzione)
Spilla dell'ordine Victoria And Albert (riproduzione)
Spilla dell’ordine Victoria and Albert (riproduzione)
Collana di smeraldi della principessa Diana (riproduzione)
Collana di smeraldi della principessa Diana (riproduzione)
Spilla regalada dalla principessa Fedorovna (riproduzione)
Spilla regalada dalla principessa Fedorovna (riproduzione)
Spilla a forma di fiocco della regina Victoria (riproduzione)
Spilla a forma di fiocco della regina Victoria (riproduzione)







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *