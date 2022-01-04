









The future queen of England is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles. You want to know what are her jewels?

What is the collection of jewels of the future Queen of England, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall? To show the Crown Jewels, and to estimate the value, was time ago the British newspaper Daily Mail. According to a survey of the newspaper, Camilla has accumulated, 12 years after the marriage with Prince Charles, a considerable collection of beautiful jewelery. For example, a magnificent necklace of diamonds and rubies, which should be a gift from the king of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah, died in January 2015. The series is combined with a bracelet and earrings. A particularly eye-catching piece of jewelry, but brought tastefully, has underlined the British newspaper.

Much of the jewelry are gifts, in particular of Arab sheiks. After a two-day tour in Saudi in 2006, for example, here is a 37 rubies ​​necklace and as many diamonds, with an estimated value of nearly 1 million euro. Two years later came a set of jewels with rubies and sapphires: necklace, earrings and bracelet. Another bracelet is a tribute by the Emir of Bahrain, while a necklace, brooch and belt are the kind of the present ruler of Kuwait.

Obviously, you must add those of the same Prince Charles, in addition to those of the family. The Duchess, apparently, is particularly fond of his collection of pearl choker (it also owns half a dozen). Curious coincidence: the staples of the necklaces are made with precious and semi-precious belonged to her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, the last and most famous mistress of King Edward VII. When you say keep family traditions … Anyway, Charles was always amused by the connection between Camilla and the mistress of his great-great-grandfather. So much so that, with the help of jeweler Wartski, the prince was looking to buy jewelry collection that belonged to Alice Keppel. For example, with 120 thousand euros for a tiara of diamonds and rubies that was the great-grandmother of Camilla, acquired at the time by Edward VII in Paris.

Charles, in any case, has bought a pink topaz by Sotheby’s, to be transformed into a clasp for a pearl necklace with three wires. He then donated the earrings Alhambra, symbol of luck, a brooch in the shape of a dancer, and one with the silhouette of dragonfly, all of Van Cleef & Arpels. The inspiration for the dancer is the result of collaboration between the jeweler Claude Arpels and choreographer George Balanchine. The ruby, which symbolizes passionate love, is said to be the favorite stone of Camilla, also because it is not associated with Diana, who preferred sapphires. Camilla has another series (as well as donated by King Abdullah) of rubies and sapphires, worth 3.5 million euro. A pin with emerald drop, which was a favorite jewelry of Princess Diana, is composed of a circle of diamonds with the insignia of three feathers of the Prince of Wales, as a pendant emerald cabochon. Remains a doubt: it was just the pendant of a necklace of Diana, it has reappeared in the form of a brooch on the lapel of the Duchess?

In 2006 Camilla has also received a necklace decorated with sapphires and emeralds, valued at more than 1 million euro. The Snake Necklace is a gift of Charles in 2001, four years before their marriage: it consists of round diamonds and emerald cut, in a platinum setting. Then there is the engagement ring by 250 thousand euro: belonged to Carlo’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. This ring with diamonds, art deco, it was estimated 250 thousand euro.

The brooch Ladies of North Wales is another element of the collection that belonged to the Queen Mother. The brooch of Hesse diamonds, diamonds and sapphires, has a long history: it was given to Queen Victoria from grandchildren Hesse, Germany, for her Diamond Jubilee.

Camilla chose to wear for his 60th birthday the diamond necklace worn by the Queen Mother for the coronation of her husband, in 1937. A necklace commissioned in 1858 by Queen Victoria using two insignia of the Order of the Garter and the hilt of a sword. The original series included 28 stones, and is estimated to be worth around 7 million Euros.