









How do you proclaim “the essence of Italian creativity” from Englishtown, New Jersey? The idea comes from Lisa Morgan, who with her Alisa, a stars and stripes brand, has found the solution: she manufactures all her jewels in the surroundings of Arezzo, from one of the many manufacturers on behalf of third parties in the goldsmith capital. . Gold bracelets or rings, with very Yankee shapes even if made in Italy. Between 18-karat gold and diamond jewelry, prices range from one thousand to 1,800 dollars. In short, an Italy-US co-production: it is Columbus’s egg, which, not surprisingly, discovered America.



This tandem from one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other has continued successfully since 1995. Among the most successful collections are Traversa and Cortona, which use a woven thread on the outside as a leitmotif. There is no shortage of jewels that use stones, such as white diamonds or cognac. In general, the design of the jewelry is quite marked, perhaps to adapt to bodies of generous dimensions, who knows.

