Dukachi jewelry brand presents Colors of Roots, a jewelry collection inspired by the bonds that unite family generations. Dukachi is a jewelry brand founded in 2018 by two Ukrainian sisters, Anna and Yelyzaveta Knyzhenko. The sisters are self-made entrepreneurs and have built their manufacturing business from scratch. The Colors of Roots collection includes lucky doll pendants, stud earrings and signet rings, in 14-karat yellow, white and rose gold. The designs incorporate ancient Trypillia symbols, enameled and embellished with natural or lab-created diamonds, combining tradition with contemporary elegance.



The collection is inspired by the story of three generations: grandmother, mother and daughter, united to symbolize the unbreakable bond between past and present. Wearing jewelry that represents their shared history and heritage, each woman brings her own wisdom and experiences, but is bound by one truth: they are shaping a legacy that will outlive them. A signature piece in the collection is the signet ring, a reflection of a woman’s life journey.

