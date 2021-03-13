New spheres with Alex Ball



Alex Ball renews its jewelry proposal. Without betraying the love for the spheres.

In Valenza, an area of ​​Piedmont where most of the jewelry companies were born, Guerci Pallavidini has been operating since 1957, but to the general public it is known as Alex Ball Milano. Founded by Luigi Guerci and Dario Pallavidini, the brand over the years has gained fame for its original design. It was invented by Alessandro Pallavidini, who joined the company in 1993 and is now general manager and sole shareholder. It was he who launched the Alex Ball Milano brand, which is now well established to the point of trying to leap into the international market.



At the heart of the brand’s philosophy, as it is easy to guess from the name, is the geometric shape of the sphere, which turning becomes not only geometric volume, but is also a game, a pastime that keeps your hands busy. The Pallachegira collection, for example, initially proposed in 925 silver, is now renewed with more precious materials: the jewels are made of gold, diamonds, coral, in a classic version, or with bright colors: red, black, up to acid yellow.

















