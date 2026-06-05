The latest high-end jewelry from the Indian Maison, featuring emeralds, rubies, and diamonds.

The luxury brand Nigaam was launched in 2012. These jewels, of course, feature a wealth of precious stones, often cut in the traditional Indian way. These high-end pieces reflect the ancient tradition of Indian jewelry, as well as that of Byzantine icons, Islamic carpets, and even Chinese craftsmanship. Their jewelry is now available in some sixty stores throughout the Orient, especially in China, and the United States.

Nigaam’s history dates back to the 1970s and 1980s, when the Nigam family began their business in Jaipur’s famous Johri Bazaar district, starting a small artisanal business specializing in the cutting of precious stones. Thanks to their expertise in handling colored gems and the development of cutting-edge manufacturing processes, the business grew rapidly. Initially, they established themselves as a major wholesale supplier of loose stones for luxury brands and designers worldwide. But as their reputation grew in the international market, their intimate connection to the raw materials pushed the family to take a qualitative leap.

From simple gem cutters and suppliers, they began collaborating as a design and production laboratory for established international brands. This experience allowed them to combine their in-depth engineering knowledge of mineral cutting with a high-fashion aesthetic. Today, under the leadership of Prateek Nigam, the Nigaam brand designs its own collections, characterized by a fusion of opulent Eastern influences and contemporary Western design.