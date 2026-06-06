New version of Oura Ring, which monitors your body’s functions.

It’s not a piece of jewelry, but it’s just like a ring, which you can wear throughout the day. Except that its function is more than just decorative: Oura Ring 5 is a smart ring weighing from 2 to 5.2 grams depending on the size, and is especially useful for monitoring your physical condition. In short, it’s a piece of jewelry to wear while going to the gym or jogging. Oura Ring 5 is the next generation of a series offered by the manufacturer Oura. Compared to the previous generation, it offers greater precision and provides personalized health data, day and night. The ring is waterproof up to 100 meters. It’s coated in titanium and can last for a whole week without charging, which can last from 20 to 80 minutes. It’s available in Silver and Black; variants in Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Deep Rose.



Features

Oura Ring has sensors that measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate (99% accurate), respiratory rate, and temperature trends. It also measures movement and assigns activity and fitness scores, proactively identifying potential indicators of illness, stress factors, and features dedicated to women’s health.



Other health monitoring features include sleep monitoring, both quantity and quality, blood oxygen monitoring, and even bedtime suggestions. The ring connects to your Android or iPhone smartphone and displays data via a multilingual app. It also integrates with over a hundred other apps.