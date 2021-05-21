The past becomes jewel with Maison Auclert











Jewels from the distant past that relive a second modern life with the intervention of Maison Auclert. Jewels for connoisseur purposes ♦

Get a piece of antique and turn it into a jewel of design: is what proposes Marc Auclert, who years ago opened in Paris, the Maison Auclert, in rue de Castiglione. Marc has worked for twenty years for the most prestigious jewelry worldwide. He was director for jewelry Chanel, then toured Europe and Asia at the head of Sotheby’s jewelry industry, has been CEO of De Beers in Asia. Then in 2010, at age 49, he returned to Paris to start his own business. His jewelry store offers unique pieces. The passion for antique jewelry is long: it originated more than 20 years ago when he trasformed a frog golden age of pre-Columbian in a ring for a friend.



Auclert buys antiques, then imagines how to improve their preciousness, color, sheen, shape and to create pieces of contemporary jewelry. A practice that dates back to the Renaissance, when the craftsmen have invented the concept of “objects mounted” with stones, lacquer, porcelain, which were transformed into objects never seen before. No welding, scratches, permanent bonding, re-piercing or alteration is allowed during the assembly process. These unique pieces are hand-made by Parisian jewelers, who turn them into works of art to wear, like a samurai sword in the 17th century transformed into a pair of earrings in 18 carat gold, or a Roman ring of the first century BC, a necklace of five-wire 2 thousand years old, with blue chalcedony beads and a silver buckle with black diamond.The most spectacular piece ever made was for an American collector, who wanted to mount his rare 72 carat emerald from the 18th century Mogul era, carved on both sides. The result was a reversible pendant in black gold, surrounded on one side by rubies, and rose-cut diamonds on the other, with a natural pearl hanging. According Auclert, antique pieces possess a soul that new jewelry does not have. The original antiques come from a variety of continents, cultures, styles and eras, and are chosen for their beauty and rarity.

